“The question is, are they holiday Muslims?”

Every party leader since Werner Faymann has been sent into the desert by their own party, the chaos surrounding Andreas Babler's election as party leader still hurts physically today, the Luger case is a case of outright lies, the Vienna SPÖ is tearing apart the leader's program shortly before the election. Why should anyone vote for this social democracy?

The Viennese party has always stood and continues to stand by the federal party leader and the federal party. We have already proven this in the EU election campaign. And there are many reasons why you should vote for the SPÖ. For example, to improve working conditions, healthcare and affordable housing.