Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Announcement from Vienna:

“The question is, are they holiday Muslims?”

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 06:00

She is in charge of the Viennese election campaign and is SPÖ state party secretary under Michael Ludwig: In the "Krone", Barbara Novak talks about (too much) immigration, 4600 euros in social welfare for a large Syrian family and coalition negotiations with Andreas Babler. And she makes a clear statement in the direction of council housing: what could soon change for its residents.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": Ms. Novak, what do you think Bruno Kreisky would say about the current state of the SPÖ?
Barbara Novak: Bruno Kreisky would be particularly pleased with the choice of topics. Putting education policy at the forefront and focusing on the fight against child poverty.

Every party leader since Werner Faymann has been sent into the desert by their own party, the chaos surrounding Andreas Babler's election as party leader still hurts physically today, the Luger case is a case of outright lies, the Vienna SPÖ is tearing apart the leader's program shortly before the election. Why should anyone vote for this social democracy?
The Viennese party has always stood and continues to stand by the federal party leader and the federal party. We have already proven this in the EU election campaign. And there are many reasons why you should vote for the SPÖ. For example, to improve working conditions, healthcare and affordable housing.

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Michael Pommer
Michael Pommer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf