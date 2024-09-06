Announcement from Vienna:
“The question is, are they holiday Muslims?”
She is in charge of the Viennese election campaign and is SPÖ state party secretary under Michael Ludwig: In the "Krone", Barbara Novak talks about (too much) immigration, 4600 euros in social welfare for a large Syrian family and coalition negotiations with Andreas Babler. And she makes a clear statement in the direction of council housing: what could soon change for its residents.
"Krone": Ms. Novak, what do you think Bruno Kreisky would say about the current state of the SPÖ?
Barbara Novak: Bruno Kreisky would be particularly pleased with the choice of topics. Putting education policy at the forefront and focusing on the fight against child poverty.
Every party leader since Werner Faymann has been sent into the desert by their own party, the chaos surrounding Andreas Babler's election as party leader still hurts physically today, the Luger case is a case of outright lies, the Vienna SPÖ is tearing apart the leader's program shortly before the election. Why should anyone vote for this social democracy?
The Viennese party has always stood and continues to stand by the federal party leader and the federal party. We have already proven this in the EU election campaign. And there are many reasons why you should vote for the SPÖ. For example, to improve working conditions, healthcare and affordable housing.
