Osimhen has an extra clause for these clubs

Turmoil before departure

The Italians probably also entered into the deal because there has been a lot of fuss about Osimhen in recent weeks. After several transfer options, including Chelsea FC, fell through, the Nigerian was no longer in the squad of the team coached by Antonio Conte. He was even stripped of his shirt number by the club, for whom Osimhen scored 76 goals in 133 appearances. In Istanbul, the 25-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, will initially replace Mauro Icardi. The Argentine will be out for a longer period of time due to injury.