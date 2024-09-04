Emotional after silver
Frühwirth: “The medal goes up my ass”
Thomas Frühwirth won the silver medal in the individual time trial on a handbike at the Paralympics in Paris. After the race, the 43-year-old was visibly emotional and emphasized how much he loves this sport and that he does not define himself by such successes. "Anyone who knows me knows that I don't give a damn about medals," said the Styrian.
Frühwirth won his fourth Paralympic silver medal in the H4 handbike class. He was denied his first gold by Dutchman Jetze Plat after 28.3 km and a good 41 minutes by just 2.71 seconds. The previous ÖPC medals in Paris were won by javelin thrower Natalja Eder and triathlete Florian Brungraber with bronze and silver.
Anyone who knows me knows that I don't give a damn about medals. What excites me is suffering out there. I love the sport, it's a huge passion and that's why I do it.
Para-Athlet Thomas Frühwirth
"I'm an old sow now"
"Unbelievable, just awesome," said an emotional Frühwirth after winning the medal. "I'm an old sow now and can still keep up with the guys. It's an honor for me." Frühwirth won silver, although his immediate preparation had been anything but ideal. "I had diarrhea four times that week and couldn't sleep," he explained. The narrow gap to gold therefore didn't bother Frühwirth. "I couldn't have squeezed out any more. I didn't have any split times, it hurts a little bit. But I didn't even know two days ago whether I would be able to start."
"I don't give a shit about the medal"
He dedicated the medal to the Austrian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Sport, Sporthilfe and the Austrian people. "Because they pay me for it and that's why I'm here. Anyone who knows me knows that I don't give a damn about the medal. What excites me is suffering out there. I love the sport, it's a huge passion and that's why I do it."
Gritsch eighth
Brungraber had already only been beaten by Plat in the triathlon, and not for the first time. Frühwirth divided his race excellently. He was a good 12 seconds behind the winner at the 5.8 km intermediate time, more than 18 seconds behind at the halfway point of the race, was second from then on and gradually caught up. However, it was not quite enough to catch the "Oranje". After winning bronze twice at the 2021 Games in Tokyo, 42-year-old Tyrolean Alexander Gritsch came away empty-handed in eighth place this time. His gap to third place was around 3:20 minutes.
Veteran Frühwirth had invested everything in preparation to win his first Paralympic title. He had put the finishing touches to his training in a four-week altitude training camp just before the Games. He described the course with its flat sections and technical descents as a "Hollywood course", on which he should be able to play to his strengths.
Like Gritsch, he will have another chance to do so on Thursday in the road race scheduled for 16:00. His compatriots Swetlana Moshkovich and Cornelia Wibmer are also in action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.