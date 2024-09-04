Frühwirth: “The medal goes up my ass”

Gritsch eighth

Brungraber had already only been beaten by Plat in the triathlon, and not for the first time. Frühwirth divided his race excellently. He was a good 12 seconds behind the winner at the 5.8 km intermediate time, more than 18 seconds behind at the halfway point of the race, was second from then on and gradually caught up. However, it was not quite enough to catch the "Oranje". After winning bronze twice at the 2021 Games in Tokyo, 42-year-old Tyrolean Alexander Gritsch came away empty-handed in eighth place this time. His gap to third place was around 3:20 minutes.