Seiwald ends career, Strauss flourishes again

"I want to build something up," says Felix Seiwald. But he is no longer referring to his soccer career. Due to a lack of offers, the man from Flachau is hanging up his boots and turning his back on the professional game. "There was nothing that appealed to me. That's why I decided to give it a rest," says the 24-year-old. He was last employed by second division club FAC for one season, making 30 appearances for the Floridsdorf side. He has a total of 60 games in the second-highest division under his belt. "That went well until the end. But I saw the moment for myself when I wanted to take a different path," says the left-back, who is now focusing on his studies. He wants to complete his Master of Business Administration with a focus on sport in the fall. "Maybe I'll be able to continue playing somewhere in the lower leagues in the winter," he says.