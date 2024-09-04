No offers
Seiwald ends career, Strauss flourishes again
Felix Seiwald ends his professional career at the age of just 24. Now the Flachau native wants to concentrate on his studies. Meanwhile, namesake Felix Strauss is back in the line-up in Lahti. His contract expires at the end of November.
"I want to build something up," says Felix Seiwald. But he is no longer referring to his soccer career. Due to a lack of offers, the man from Flachau is hanging up his boots and turning his back on the professional game. "There was nothing that appealed to me. That's why I decided to give it a rest," says the 24-year-old. He was last employed by second division club FAC for one season, making 30 appearances for the Floridsdorf side. He has a total of 60 games in the second-highest division under his belt. "That went well until the end. But I saw the moment for myself when I wanted to take a different path," says the left-back, who is now focusing on his studies. He wants to complete his Master of Business Administration with a focus on sport in the fall. "Maybe I'll be able to continue playing somewhere in the lower leagues in the winter," he says.
Namesake Felix Strauss definitely will. After his contract in Altach was not extended, he is really blossoming again in Finland. The Lahti player was promptly nominated for the team of the month. "I've arrived very well. We haven't lost a single game since I've been here," says the Salzburg native, drawing a positive conclusion.
However, his contract expires again at the end of November. But the 23-year-old doesn't see that as a negative, on the contrary: "I'm now getting a lot of playing minutes and experience abroad. In the winter, I'll be on a free transfer to a club and will have played a lot." Whether he stays abroad afterwards or returns to Austria will depend on the offers the central defender receives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.