The school year is new, but many schools are old

On November 30, 2001, the project to renovate the elementary school in Münzbach was submitted - but even after more than 20 years, it has still not been implemented. And Münzbach is just one example of many. A year ago, a total of 42 projects with a financing volume of 107 million euros were ready for construction and approved, as the responsible deputy governor Christine Haberlander listed at the time in response to a question from the SPÖ. For SPÖ education spokesperson Doris Margreiter, it is incomprehensible that "thousands of pupils in countless communities have had to wait years for a modern learning environment".