Cupra Terramar: sports SUV with engine variety
Cupra has unveiled the Terramar. The sportily designed SUV is seen in many places as the next shovelful of earth on the grave of sister brand Seat. But the Spaniards don't want any part of that.
With the Terramar, "we are not only expanding our product portfolio, but also ensuring that our brand 'grows up'," said Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths during the presentation of the model at the America's Cup in Barcelona. Since its launch in 2018, the Spanish brand has already delivered around 700,000 vehicles worldwide. With 125,700 vehicles delivered, it is currently enjoying the best first half of its young history.
In contrast to the Born and Tavascan electric models, the Terramar has five different drive systems. There is a choice of conventional petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid petrol engines (e-TSI) and the new generation of plug-in hybrid engines (e-Hybrid). The power output ranges from 150 PS to 272 PS. Driving dynamics are enhanced by the standard sports suspension and progressive steering as well as the new adaptive chassis control and Akebono brakes.
Light as a central element
Visually, the Terramar bears the brand's new light signature with the three triangles consisting of Matrix LEDs Ultra with high-definition technology. The front section is broken up by the radiator grille and the functional lower opening. The sporty proportions continue to the rear with curved lines.
At the wide rear, the illuminated Cupra logo is positioned centrally between the rear lights and the Terramar name is also illuminated. The large rear diffuser also catches the eye. The SUV will be available in nine exterior colors, including two matt options and Dark Void, inspired by the plasma color of the Cupra show car Dark Rebel.
The sporty interior is dominated by a driver-oriented cockpit, which is further enhanced by the design of the center console, as well as bucket seats made from sustainably produced textiles or with leather from vegetable tanning. The digital cockpit and the centrally positioned 12.9-inch infotainment system feature a redesigned HMI. There is also a hi-fi audio system from Sennheiser with twelve loudspeakers.
Designed and developed in Barcelona, the Terramar will be produced at Audi's plant in Győr, Hungary. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the last quarter of this year. (aum)
