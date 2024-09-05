The next morning we reach Viviers, a town that has retained its entire medieval structure to this day. Narrow, winding alleyways lead from the lower town up into the church district to Saint-Vinzent Cathedral, the smallest in France, where church services are still held today. We don't have much time to explore here, as we set sail for Arles in the early afternoon. We have 115 kilometers of river ahead of us with a total of four locks, the highest of which - the Bollene lock - overcomes a height difference of 23 meters. Captain Christophe Cobin steers the ship safely through. The 46-year-old is the fourth generation of his family to navigate the rivers of France and already had his captain's license in his pocket at the age of 18. So he knows the river like the back of his hand.