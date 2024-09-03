Major construction site
Wolfurt station is also becoming barrier-free
Wolfurt is one of the last train stations in Vorarlberg to be converted into a mobility hub. The work for this will start on Monday, September 9, and will entail some restrictions for users of the station.
The work will start next Monday. The platforms will be extended and raised to enable passengers to board the trains without barriers. In addition, three elevators, a new Park&Ride and an extended Bike&Ride facility will be built.
Power generation on the platform roof
As ÖBB also attaches great importance to making the new Wolfurt station as climate-friendly as possible, a photovoltaic system with a total output of 153kWp will be installed on the platform roofs and the roof of the southern forecourt. In addition, the two wooden roofs above the Bike&Ride facility will be extensively greened. ÖBB, the state and the municipality have earmarked almost 50 million euros for the conversion of the station.
Restrictions for rail customers
During the work, which will last until December 13, only one track will be available for rail customers. For passengers, this means that every second S-Bahn train in the section between Dornbirn and Bregenz-Hafen will be canceled during the day without a replacement. There will also be changes to the early morning service between Götzis and Lochau-Hörbranz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.