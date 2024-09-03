Wolfurt station is also becoming barrier-free

Power generation on the platform roof

As ÖBB also attaches great importance to making the new Wolfurt station as climate-friendly as possible, a photovoltaic system with a total output of 153kWp will be installed on the platform roofs and the roof of the southern forecourt. In addition, the two wooden roofs above the Bike&Ride facility will be extensively greened. ÖBB, the state and the municipality have earmarked almost 50 million euros for the conversion of the station.