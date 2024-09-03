Dispute over construction project
SPÖ provincial councillor to pay for shipyard plans “himself”
The future of the historic shipyard site in Korneuburg is controversial. The SPÖ proposal for a "green Danube island" is being hotly debated.
"The red announcement and self-proclaimed controlling provincial councillor should manage his project plans, including implementation, from his department's budget. In reality, he holds the office of the regional building councillor. This will be the acid test for the SPÖ politician who talks a big game," explains FPÖ Member of Parliament Hubert Keyl, who is also a local councillor in Korneuburg.
The FPÖ has always warned against the Benko university project. We want a project that is compatible with Korneuburg.
Hubert Keyl, FPÖ
After the Signa bankruptcy, the SPÖ provincial politician and the red municipal politicians want to get the affected areas into the ownership of the province and city as quickly as possible. Provincial councillor Sven Hergovich has announced that he will apply for partial financing by the state at the next meeting of the provincial government, which takes place today.
Back to Korneuburg: "It must be a redimensioned project that is compatible with Korneuburg," says Keyl, putting the brakes on the "red quick-fire fantasies" and pointing out that only the FPÖ had always warned against the "dubious Benko university project".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
