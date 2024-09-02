“Germany is facing ungovernability”

Netanyahu clever

The interview then turned to the Ukrainian military advance into Russian territory. Foreign policy expert Seinitz: "Recently, self-produced Ukrainian drones have flown as far as Moscow. That was to be expected, as Ukraine was once the aviation center of the Soviet Union. There is still a lot of know-how there." In another thematic block, he commented on the question of when the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas would take place: "The discovery of the six hostages killed a few days ago was a shock. They were murdered by Hamas shortly before the Israeli soldiers arrived." His view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also appears critical: "Netanyahu is cunning. And he believes he cannot be replaced. But he leads the worst government that has ever existed."