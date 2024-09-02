Seinitz critical:
“Germany is facing ungovernability”
In an interview on krone.tv, Krone foreign policy doyen Kurt Seinitz analyzes the current situation in Germany following the AfD's election triumph in the federal states of Saxony and Thuringia: "There will be a big catcall. The AfD is too radical even for Marine Le Pen and will be marginalized. It will probably not win a seat in government either."
According to Seinitz, a veritable firewall has been built around the AfD. Forming a coalition is now very difficult. Not only in Thuringia and Saxony, but also at federal level. Seinitz, exacerbating the current situation: "Germany is facing ungovernability." Just as remarkable as the AfD triumph was the performance of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in both federal states in Sunday's election. Seinitz: "To put it simply, the BSW is a kind of AfD light. Many people are closer to the AfD than the BSW, because Sahra Wagenknecht is a former communist."
Netanyahu clever
The interview then turned to the Ukrainian military advance into Russian territory. Foreign policy expert Seinitz: "Recently, self-produced Ukrainian drones have flown as far as Moscow. That was to be expected, as Ukraine was once the aviation center of the Soviet Union. There is still a lot of know-how there." In another thematic block, he commented on the question of when the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas would take place: "The discovery of the six hostages killed a few days ago was a shock. They were murdered by Hamas shortly before the Israeli soldiers arrived." His view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also appears critical: "Netanyahu is cunning. And he believes he cannot be replaced. But he leads the worst government that has ever existed."
Trump confuses
He is watching the US presidential election campaign with suspicious eyes. Especially the role of Donald Trump. In his view, Harris has a good chance of winning the election campaign. And that makes Trump very nervous: "Trump is completely confused. You almost start to laugh. His speeches in particular are getting more and more confused." Finally, the situation in Germany and its economic significance for Austria was discussed once again. Seinitz: "Germany is not in a good position, not even economically. That is also the reason why Austria is in one of the lowest places in the European Union in terms of economic growth."
