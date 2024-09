Sieber and Eder still have the best chances

The ÖVP should be pleased. With the thoroughly popular Finance Minister at the top of the national list, they are sure to pick up one or two votes. The chances of entering the National Council will not change for Brunner's black colleagues. While Sieber is likely to defend his mandate in the north, Heike Eder (second place on the state list) should replace Brunner in the federal parliament. If he were to become a minister again, this would also be the case due to his resignation.