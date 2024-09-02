Salah opens up: “Nobody has spoken to me”

"I just want to enjoy it"

Everything is going according to plan, which makes the statements from Salah, who spoke about his future on Sky after the game against Man United and obviously wants to put pressure on the club, all the more surprising. His contract expires next summer. "I had a good summer. I had a lot of time to work on myself and think positively. Because, as you know, this is my last year at the club," said Salah. "I just want to enjoy it and not think about it. I feel free to play soccer and we'll see what happens next year."