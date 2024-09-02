Farewell in the summer?
Salah opens up: “Nobody has spoken to me”
After seven years at Liverpool FC, Mohamed Salah could be calling it a day after this season. After the 3-0 gala against Manchester United, he opened up about his future plans. "Nobody has spoken to me about a contract, so I will play my last season and see what happens at the end of the season," said Salah.
The Reds also won the top-of-the-table clash against Manchester United 3-0 in impressive style. Mo Salah was once again the outstanding man, setting up two goals for Luiz Diaz and scoring the third himself. He had previously scored against Ipswich and Brentford. Liverpool thus remain unbeaten in the "post-Klopp era" with Arne Slot as coach after three matchdays.
"I just want to enjoy it"
Everything is going according to plan, which makes the statements from Salah, who spoke about his future on Sky after the game against Man United and obviously wants to put pressure on the club, all the more surprising. His contract expires next summer. "I had a good summer. I had a lot of time to work on myself and think positively. Because, as you know, this is my last year at the club," said Salah. "I just want to enjoy it and not think about it. I feel free to play soccer and we'll see what happens next year."
Salah explained: "Nobody has spoken to me about a contract, so I will play my last season and see what happens at the end of the season." The ball is therefore in the club's court.
Saudis want Salah
There has already been much speculation about Salah moving to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad reportedly even prepared to pay the record sum of 250 million euros in the summer of 2022. Liverpool turned him down. According to English media reports, Salah currently earns around 25 million euros a year. In Saudi Arabia, it could be ten times that!
It remains to be seen whether Salah will follow the call of money or remain in his comfort zone with the Reds. In any case, the 32-year-old continues to attract attention with his performances.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
