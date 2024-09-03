Balance sheet of Hypo Tirol: “Want to offer everyone an account”

Contracts terminated earlier? "I am not aware of this"

As the "Krone" has heard from several sources, Hypo Tirol is said to have terminated various contracts prematurely for some private customers and companies. When asked about this, Weiß concludes: "I have no knowledge of this. Hypo Tirol honors all its contracts. We are interested in offering every Tyrolean an account with us. We are very active in this area. Especially with young clients. We are always happy to welcome new customers."