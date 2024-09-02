Netanyahu under pressure
Israel: General strike for hostage deal has begun
Following the discovery of the bodies of six Hamas hostages in the Gaza Strip, a major protest strike against the government has begun in Israel. Numerous cities and communities joined the protest, while others refused to do so because they are more closely aligned with Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.
On Sunday evening, hundreds of thousands (see video above) had already demanded an immediate agreement with the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas in the largest mass protests since the beginning of the Gaza war almost eleven months ago. 280,000 protesters blocked the streets in Tel Aviv and demanded a ceasefire with Hamas to save the remaining hostages.
The trade union umbrella organization had announced on Sunday that it wanted to bring the country to a standstill for a day. The aim is to increase the pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to agree to a deal to release the remaining hostages.
Airport operations largely normal
In many cities, kindergartens, banks and government offices, among others, remained closed. Public transport was also affected. Contrary to what had been announced, however, air traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv initially ran largely normally.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wanted to prevent the general strike by means of a temporary injunction on the grounds that it was a "political strike". Smotrich, like the far-right police minister Itamar Ben Gvir, rejects concessions to Hamas and has repeatedly threatened Prime Minister Netanyahu with the collapse of the government.
Six dead hostages discovered in tunnel
The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that six bodies of Hamas hostages had been discovered shortly beforehand in an underground tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to media reports, the Israeli health ministry said that the hostages had been shot at close range some 48 to 72 hours before the autopsy on the bodies.
A spokesman for the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, however, said that the hostages had been killed by Israeli bombardment.
