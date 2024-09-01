Success against former successful coach is almost mandatory!

This applies above all to Didi Kühbauer when he returns to the Gugl for the first time on Sunday: 453 days after his completely surprising departure from LASK during the 2023 summer break. "The biggest LASK mistake in recent years in terms of sports strategy," is still being said about the 53-year-old, although his equally surprising appointment on 3 May 2022 was met with great disapproval in some quarters. That changed, however, when Kühbauer quickly and unerringly brought the "LASK-Kahn", which had been in trouble under his predecessors Dominik Thalhammer and Andreas Wieland, to third place in the 2022-23 season and thus back on the road to success. After 41 games, however, he had to leave on 6 June - accompanied by various rumors, but without any real justification - despite a personal points average of 1.73