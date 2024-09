The ski queen addresses her followers with oversized white eye pads and a tendency to sleep in. "I'm in a dilemma," she begins. Wherever she records the video, there are "people above me" who, it seems, make noise from 4 a.m. until the evening. In fact, pumping noises can always be heard in the background. "As if they were racing with their ski boots from 4 o'clock. Or dragging a table across the room," says Shiffrin, not understanding her upstairs neighbors. And now she doesn't know what to do. In principle, she would like to go up and ask for peace and quiet. "But at the same time, I'm wondering if I shouldn't go to my neighbors below me and apologize for the noise I might be making. Even though I try not to make any." What she asks herself: "Why am I like this?"