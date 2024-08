Fifth victory! Lafnitz can’t stop Ried either

The match in Lafnitz was on the verge of being called off due to heavy rainfall, but referee Alain Sadikovski finally blew the whistle 20 minutes late. Rieder were the dominant team as expected, but it took coach Maximilian Senft's side a good hour and a penalty to take the lead. Goalgetter Mark Grosse did not miss the opportunity from the spot (58'). In the final minutes, Ante Bajic (90') and Grosse again (93') scored for the Upper Austrians.