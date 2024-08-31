"It was a great journey"
Lugner ex Cathy reports after funeral service
To her regret, his ex-wife Cathy Lugner was not invited to the Lugner family's official funeral service in Grinzing, and she also stayed away from the public memorial service in St. Stephen's Cathedral for the late Richard Lugner.
Instead, she has now posted a message of regret on Instagram.
In a black and white photo in which she and her ex-husband have put their legs in tanks with fish as pedicures, they both smile happily into the camera.
"It was a great trip"
"Dear Richard, I would have liked to tell you many things in person," she wrote. "It was a great trip with you by our side. Even if there are things that unfortunately still seem unspoken & unresolved today, I know that where you are now, the truth has also penetrated your heart."
With great sadness in our hearts, she and her daughter bid him farewell, "though not on this earth personally, I know that no one can take away our farewells through God our Father. Rest in peace."
Cathy Lugner was the fifth wife of the Viennese entrepreneur. She spoke last week in the "Krone" interview about the fact that her efforts to come to the funeral service were ignored. "I think it's a great shame that I, as the ex-wife, am not given the opportunity - after all, the whole dispute never originated from my side." She was married to Lugner from 2014 to 2016.
Three women to whom Lugner was married attended the funeral service. His widow Simone Lugner, Christina Lugner, who supported their daughter Jacqueline, and Lugner's first wife, the mother of his sons Alexander and Andreas, Christine Lugner. The latter was Lugner's childhood sweetheart, to whom he was married from 1961 to 1978.
In April, the master builder, who died on August 12, 2024, said that he had only really loved three women in his life, Simone, Christina and Christine.
