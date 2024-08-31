At the state competition
Carinthia’s young lifesavers show how it’s done
More than 100 young people showed their helping hearts at the provincial first aid competition in Feldkirchen. The basic idea of the Red Cross also played a role. The "Krone" spoke to Red Cross President Martin Pirz about the important work of the youth groups.
The rescue organizations had to attend numerous missions in the Tibelstadt on Saturday. From infant rescue and allergic reactions to resuscitation, there was a lot on offer. However, it was not the paramedics or emergency doctors who had to deal with the missions, but the youth groups from the Red Cross and Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe.
Long preparations for the big operation
"The youth group members often train for weeks and months to achieve top performance," explains Hannes Wandaller, regional youth officer for the Red Cross. The tension was all the greater for the young people before the stations, which were spread throughout the city center of Feldkirchen. "After all, we want to do a good job," said one young helper as she waited for her turn. And when her group starts, everyone is focused, every move is perfect. The missions are completed, the patients are cared for, everyone knows what they are doing. And after around ten minutes, the relief is written all over the young rescuers' faces - they have mastered the station together. But there is no time to take a breather. Four more stations lie ahead of the youngsters.
The young people not only had to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in practice. For the first time, there was also a theory stand where everything revolved around international humanitarian law - all in the spirit of Red Cross founder Henry Dunant.
"Krone": Why are the youth competitions of the emergency organizations so important?
Martin Pirz: In my opinion, it is very important that people learn to approach each other at an early age. This is done far too little today. And we try to bring these values and first aid into society through the youth groups.
So children and young people should learn something for life?
Yes, it's not always about medical emergencies. With us, they should simply lose the fear of approaching a person and asking them how they are actually doing. But they should also learn that they have to work in a team to achieve something and make decisions. Because the worst decision is not to make one. That will help them later in life.
Many of them then stay with the Red Cross, don't they?
Absolutely. It's always nice to see former youth group members in leading positions. I myself started my career with the Red Cross in the youth group.
