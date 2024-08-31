Carinthia’s young lifesavers show how it’s done

Long preparations for the big operation

"The youth group members often train for weeks and months to achieve top performance," explains Hannes Wandaller, regional youth officer for the Red Cross. The tension was all the greater for the young people before the stations, which were spread throughout the city center of Feldkirchen. "After all, we want to do a good job," said one young helper as she waited for her turn. And when her group starts, everyone is focused, every move is perfect. The missions are completed, the patients are cared for, everyone knows what they are doing. And after around ten minutes, the relief is written all over the young rescuers' faces - they have mastered the station together. But there is no time to take a breather. Four more stations lie ahead of the youngsters.