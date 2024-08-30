In the Red Sea
Oil spill looms after Houthi attack on tanker
Following the Houthi attack on the tanker "Sounion", there is a threat of an oil spill in the Red Sea.
Greece reported signs of an oil slick more than two nautical miles long (a good four kilometers) in the area around the stricken ship to the United Nations. The tanker was carrying around one million barrels of crude oil. "Greece urges all nations and stakeholders involved to help (...) solve the problem as soon as possible," it said on Friday.
According to initial plans, the salvage of the "Sounion" will start in the next 48 hours, people familiar with the events said on Friday. It is likely to be complicated, as Houthi rebels have placed explosive devices on the ship. Whether the tanker will be towed to a port or the cargo pumped into another ship can only be decided after an inspection of the "Sounion".
At the beginning of the week, there were conflicting reports as to whether the cargo of the "Sounion" had already sailed. Representatives of the EU mission for the protection of shipping in the Red Sea, Aspides, denied this. The USA stated that liquid was leaking from the ship where it had been hit. It was not the cargo.
UN very concerned
However, the UN warned of the danger of an environmental disaster in the Red Sea. The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres explained that this was a "serious threat to the environment in the region". The tanker poses an "enormous environmental risk" and "we are very concerned."
The 274-metre-long "Sounion" was hit by several projectiles last week around 77 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. As a result, there was a fire on board and the engines failed, leaving the tanker adrift in the Red Sea, unable to maneuver. The crew has since abandoned the ship, which is now at anchor. It is still burning.
The Houthi militia in Yemen repeatedly attacks merchant ships off its coast and justifies this as a sign of solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza war. Many major shipping companies have been largely avoiding the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for months because of the Houthi attacks. The Houthis, like Hamas supported by Iran, recently declared that they would allow the ship to be salvaged.
However, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam emphasized that there was no temporary ceasefire and that the group only agreed to allow the towing of the Greek oil tanker Sounion after several international parties contacted the group.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.