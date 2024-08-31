Feistritztalbahn: Steam rises once again

Black smoke rises into the steel-blue sky as we arrive at Birkfeld station on this late summer's day, and it smells as if a charcoal barbecue is being fired up for a cozy summer party. Stoker Reinhard Kares shovels more coal into the flaming boiler of the nostalgic steam locomotive built in 1894, and once again dark clouds rise into the air: a spectacle for all the senses that was only commonplace for our ancestors. "The coal-black creature" - this is how the great Styrian local poet Peter Rosegger described a "steam carriage" - is one of three historic traction engines that steamed along the Feistritztalbahn line between Birkfeld, Anger and Weiz for decades.