Odor drives guests away
Millions of dead fish in Greek port city
In the port of the Greek city of Volos, which is popular with tourists, the authorities are battling with masses of dead fish washed ashore. The strong stench of decomposing animal carcasses along the beach promenade is driving tourists away and damaging business.
On Tuesday alone, 57 tons of dead fish were removed from beaches near the city, which lies around 170 kilometers north of Athens. It is the second environmental disaster to hit the port of Volos after the catastrophic floods in the Thessaly region last year.
According to experts, the fish came from the nearby Lake Karla. The floods flooded the lake last year, which had been drained in 1962 in the fight against malaria. It swelled to three times its normal size.
Freshwater fish end up in the sea
"After the storms 'Daniel' and 'Elias' last fall, around 20,000 hectares of flatland in Thessaly were flooded, and various freshwater fish were carried by rivers" to the sea, explained environmental and agricultural science professor Dimitris Klaudatos of the University of Thessaly.
Now, however, the water level has dropped drastically, forcing the freshwater fish into the port of Volos. The port flows into the Pagasitic Gulf and the Aegean Sea, where the animals die due to the higher salt content in the water, said Klaudatos.
80 percent less tourism
"The situation with this dead fish will be the death of us," said Stefanos Stefanou, president of the local association of bars and restaurants. "What visitor will come to our town after this?" According to the association, tourism there has fallen by 80 percent since last year's floods.
