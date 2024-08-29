Israel agrees to ceasefire for polio vaccination campaign

90 percent of children to be vaccinated

"It has been agreed that the campaign will be carried out in stages over three days. We will start on the first of September and begin in the central Gaza Strip for three days, followed by the southern Gaza Strip and then the northern Gaza Strip," said Peeperkorn. It is possible that a fourth day per region will be needed to reach at least 90 percent of the children. The daily ceasefires are to begin at 6.00 a.m. and end in the afternoon at 2.00 to 3.00 p.m.