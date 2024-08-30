18,844 Taferlklassler
Homework done for the start of school
On Monday, thousands of children and young people return to their school routine after eight weeks of vacation. However, pressure to perform and the like are becoming a problem for more and more children.
On Monday, more than 200,000 pupils across the country will be back at school. They will be taught by around 23,000 teachers. "We can fill all the hours in the schools, we not only can, we already have," says Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. "We have done our homework over the vacations and are well prepared," says Director of Education Karl Fritthum.
But not entirely without difficulties: In addition to the "trend" towards part-time employment among teachers, there were also more or fewer interested parties depending on the location. Instead, around 100 lateral entrants will be employed from next week. 960 positions were advertised at compulsory and vocational schools, and around 350 in the higher education sector.
Thematically, the focus in the coming school year will continue to be on digitalization, artificial intelligence, social issues, protection against violence and financial and economic education. In addition to the 70,000 laptops, a 70-strong IT team will help with "digital" problems. The "Lower Austrian path, for example with AI pilot schools" will be continued here, it is said. Child protection concepts with prevention, contact persons and a crisis plan are to be established from this year.
When school becomes more and more of a problem for children, help and support is needed quickly. Pressure to perform, exam anxiety, bullying or unbridled aggression - psychosomatic illnesses are increasingly the result.
"It is recommended that psychosocial skills are taught at schools, that work is done on understanding mental health and well-being and that the pressure to perform at school, university and work is reduced," says child and adolescent psychotherapist Margit Schmied.
Caritas St. Pölten has been offering health insurance-financed psychotherapy for children and young people for several years. A non-binding preliminary consultation can be arranged by calling 0676/83 844 83 84. The online platform "open2chat" is also a 24/7 point of contact for young people with mental health problems.
Here, those affected can chat anonymously and free of charge with trained contact persons. "If the conversation makes it clear that someone needs more support, contact is made," says Schmied.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.