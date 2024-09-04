Vorteilswelt
Hype around "Sandlercore"

Adam Sandler is the new fashion role model for Gen Z

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 08:00

Adam Sandler is not only a star in Hollywood, but also a role model for Generation Z - at least when it comes to fashion. But not entirely by choice ...

Adam Sandler has had his very own fashion style for years. But for some time now, this has been attracting more attention from younger audiences, unexpectedly turning the actor into a new style icon.

Gen Z loves the "Sandlercore"
But what defines the comedian's style? Sandler prefers to wear baggy basketball shorts or tracksuit bottoms and T-shirts that are far too loose and often have colorful patterns, along with tennis socks and sneakers. But it's looks like this that make Sandler a fashion role model, which is why his style became a trend under the title "Sandlercore".

Adam Sandler loves looks like this. Gen Z therefore makes him a style role model.
Adam Sandler loves looks like this. Gen Z therefore makes him a style role model.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

When asked about the hype surrounding his outfits, the Hollywood star responded with a large dose of humor in an interview with People magazine. "You know, it's a random thing. But I like to wear silly clothes. I don't even think about it."

Adam Sandler, seen here walking the family dog, is the new style role model for Gen Z.
Adam Sandler, seen here walking the family dog, is the new style role model for Gen Z.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Also hype about the "Madame Sandler" trend
But Sandler was particularly enthusiastic about the "Madame Sandler" trend, in which wide basketball shorts are combined with a crop top.

"I wore crop tops when I was young. I always wore a half shirt like that. That wouldn't be great for anyone now, but I get it. It's comfortable. That sounds like a good outfit," laughed the 57-year-old.

Adam Sandler takes it with humor that he has become a style role model for Gen Z.
Adam Sandler takes it with humor that he has become a style role model for Gen Z.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

But even if Sandler's style is hyped by Generation Z, his family is not a fan of "Sandlercore", as the actor also revealed. "Most people in my family make fun of me," he grinned - and admitted: "But I keep going." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
