Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Oppressively hot

Austria continues to enjoy summer weather

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 12:48

Our country has been sweltering in extreme heat for days, and perfect bathing weather awaits us again this weekend. There is no cooling in sight so far.

comment0 Kommentare

According to Geosphere Austria, Friday will be extremely sunny and hot. A few spring clouds will form in the mountains in the afternoon, but showers or thunderstorms will only occur sporadically. Daytime highs will reach 27 to 34 degrees.

The high-pressure weather with plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures will continue on Saturday. A few spring clouds will form in the mountains in the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially in the west. Temperatures will be almost exactly the same as the day before.

Many will be looking to cool off at the local lakes. (Bild: Hörmandinger Reinhard)
Many will be looking to cool off at the local lakes.
(Bild: Hörmandinger Reinhard)

Up to 34 degrees on Sunday
Sunday will almost be a repeat of the previous day: it will start out sunny and dry, but from midday onwards, a few large clouds will develop over the mountains in the west and near the main Alpine ridge, which will end in isolated showers or thunderstorms. The thermometer climbs to 26 to 34 degrees.

The summer weather will continue at the start of the week. Only in the west will the cumulus clouds become more and more powerful from midday and rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected until the evening, especially in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, East Tyrol and Salzburg as well as in large parts of Upper and Lower Austria and in western Styria. It will remain sunny and dry in the far east and south. Temperatures will remain more or less the same.

Isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday
Sunny weather will prevail in all parts of the country until Tuesday afternoon. In the afternoon, however, the clouds will thicken, especially in the west and north, bringing local rain showers and thunderstorms on the northern side of the Alps. The air will warm up to between 23 and 35 degrees by the afternoon, with higher temperatures in the eastern half of the country.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf