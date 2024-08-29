Austria continues to enjoy summer weather

The summer weather will continue at the start of the week. Only in the west will the cumulus clouds become more and more powerful from midday and rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected until the evening, especially in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, East Tyrol and Salzburg as well as in large parts of Upper and Lower Austria and in western Styria. It will remain sunny and dry in the far east and south. Temperatures will remain more or less the same.