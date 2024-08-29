Oppressively hot
Austria continues to enjoy summer weather
Our country has been sweltering in extreme heat for days, and perfect bathing weather awaits us again this weekend. There is no cooling in sight so far.
According to Geosphere Austria, Friday will be extremely sunny and hot. A few spring clouds will form in the mountains in the afternoon, but showers or thunderstorms will only occur sporadically. Daytime highs will reach 27 to 34 degrees.
The high-pressure weather with plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures will continue on Saturday. A few spring clouds will form in the mountains in the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially in the west. Temperatures will be almost exactly the same as the day before.
Up to 34 degrees on Sunday
Sunday will almost be a repeat of the previous day: it will start out sunny and dry, but from midday onwards, a few large clouds will develop over the mountains in the west and near the main Alpine ridge, which will end in isolated showers or thunderstorms. The thermometer climbs to 26 to 34 degrees.
The summer weather will continue at the start of the week. Only in the west will the cumulus clouds become more and more powerful from midday and rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected until the evening, especially in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, East Tyrol and Salzburg as well as in large parts of Upper and Lower Austria and in western Styria. It will remain sunny and dry in the far east and south. Temperatures will remain more or less the same.
Isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday
Sunny weather will prevail in all parts of the country until Tuesday afternoon. In the afternoon, however, the clouds will thicken, especially in the west and north, bringing local rain showers and thunderstorms on the northern side of the Alps. The air will warm up to between 23 and 35 degrees by the afternoon, with higher temperatures in the eastern half of the country.
