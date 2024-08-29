Just like Diana:
“Candle in the Wind” rings out for Lugner too
He loved nothing more than the attention of the media and the people of Austria. He would clearly enjoy his funeral. When Richard Lugner makes his final journey on Sunday, fans, celebrities and politicians will be there. And just like Princess Diana, "Candle in the Wind" will be played.
This was announced on Thursday, two days before the legendary Viennese master builder's farewell. "Mörtel", as he was almost affectionately known, died unexpectedly on August 12 shortly after a heart operation.
Laying in state in St. Stephen's Cathedral
At a memorial service on Saturday in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, where Lugner will be laid to rest, the public will also have the opportunity to say "farewell" to the master builder. The Third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), who was on friendly terms with Lugner, will deliver one of the eulogies. The ceremony itself will also make reference to the master builder's greatest passion: the Vienna Opera Ball.
The funeral service will begin at 8.00 a.m., when the coffin will be carried through the Giant's Gate accompanied by relatives and laid out in St. Stephen's Cathedral. At the request of the deceased, his legendary Opera Ball top hat will be placed on the coffin. "This is where visitors can say goodbye to Richard Lugner once again in silence," the family told APA. Christian Löschnigg, a long-time acquaintance, is also keeping the wake. For more than 15 years, the bodyguard and his team ensured that no intrusive journalists or guests were able to enter the master builder's ball box.
"Candle in the Wind"
At 9.00 a.m., cathedral priest Toni Faber will welcome visitors to the actual memorial service for Lugner. In addition to Hofer, the President of the Lower Austrian Parliament, Karl Wilfing (ÖVP), and the actress Edith Leyrer will give speeches. The background music will be provided by Dennis Jale, who will sing "Always on my Mind" and a version of the song "Candle in the Wind" specially adapted for the Baumeister.
The guest list is a mix of public officials and long-standing personal companions of the Baumeister. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is expected to be represented by Family Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP), and the two former Freedom Party Vice-Chancellors Heinz-Christian Strache and Hubert Gorbach will also attend the memorial service. The family highlighted the surgeon Artur Worseg and "Poker King" Peter Zanoni as private acquaintances.
At the end of the ceremony at 10.00 a.m., the coffin will be carried out of the cathedral via the giant gate to the sound of the fan polonaise - in reference to the Opera Ball. The former court orchestra of the master builder, the Hoch- und Deutschmeister, then plays the Radetzky March for the deceased in front of the church.
State Opera and Lugner City
To the ringing of the bells of St. Stephen's Cathedral, the coffin is then lifted into the hearse, with which the two largest stages of the master builder's life are visited once again in a procession of several cars. The convoy first drives along the Ring to the Vienna State Opera, then continues to Lugner City until around 11.45 am.
The public part of the funeral service will end at Lugner City. However, the public will still have the opportunity to sign the book of condolence in the shopping center. Bestattung Himmelblau has also set up an online book of condolence on behalf of the family: www.bestattung-himmelblau.at/richard-lugner. Here you can say goodbye to Richard Lugner with personal words and express your sympathy.
After Lugner's last Opera Ball guest, Priscilla Presley, Ornella Muti, who accompanied the master builder to the ball in 2020, also signed the book of condolence on Thursday - and clearly enjoyed herself. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Richard Lugner. An extraordinary person has left us, who left his mark in many ways. He was a wonderful dancer and a gentleman of the old school. His warmth and humor brought him friends and admirers not only in Austria, but far beyond," wrote the actress.
The actual funeral will take place in a crypt at the Grinzing cemetery in Vienna-Döbling in the closest circle of family and friends after a funeral service in the Kaasgraben church. Here, the family implores both the public and media representatives to "respect their privacy". Lugner chose the 200 or so invited guests himself before his death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.