“Candle in the Wind” rings out for Lugner too

The funeral service will begin at 8.00 a.m., when the coffin will be carried through the Giant's Gate accompanied by relatives and laid out in St. Stephen's Cathedral. At the request of the deceased, his legendary Opera Ball top hat will be placed on the coffin. "This is where visitors can say goodbye to Richard Lugner once again in silence," the family told APA. Christian Löschnigg, a long-time acquaintance, is also keeping the wake. For more than 15 years, the bodyguard and his team ensured that no intrusive journalists or guests were able to enter the master builder's ball box.