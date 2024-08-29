Vorteilswelt
Colleagues donate

Garbage collector (38) dies after falling from car

29.08.2024 08:00

The 38-year-old Wolfgang I. fell from a refuse truck on a bend and fell so badly that he died as a result of the accident. His colleagues are now organizing a fundraiser for the bereaved family, and the accident victim's employer wants to double the amount.

"You are always with us in our hearts, we miss you!" With these words, the family says goodbye to Wolfgang I. The 38-year-old from Oberneukirchen was seriously injured in an unusual and tragic accident on August 21. Wolfgang I. was working in Linz collecting garbage, fell off the step plate on a bend and hit his head so hard on the edge of the rock that he suffered severe craniocerebral trauma.

Two days later, the man succumbed to his serious injuries. His family is now left behind - his partner and his son. And in addition to the shock of his untimely death, there are also financial worries. The family is therefore asking for support with the funeral costs instead of wreath and flower donations.

Colleagues organize donation collection
Wolfgang I's colleagues - he had worked as a column leader, operator and replacement driver since 2019 - also want to help and have started a fundraising campaign that will benefit the family of the deceased. In addition to doubling the amount raised by the Linz AG Management Board, the company is also covering the costs of the farewell and funeral service.

Bewilderment in the community
"The Linz AG family is deeply saddened by the tragic accidental death of our colleague. We have lost a committed and highly esteemed employee and person who had a very friendly relationship with many in his professional environment. In these difficult times, we all extend our sympathy to the family of the deceased," said Linz AG CEO Erich Haider.

Zitat Icon

In him we have lost a colleague and a person who was as committed as he was highly esteemed and who had a very friendly relationship with many people.

Erich Haider, Generaldirektor der Linz AG

In the home community of the deceased, the mourning is particularly deep, as Mayor Josef Rathgeb emphasizes: "The bewilderment about Wolfgang's tragic accident in our community is great."

Gerald Schwab
