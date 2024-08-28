Vorteilswelt
More violence on board

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 11:14

There are attacks on board airplanes almost every week. Cases of violence have risen sharply this summer, said Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary. To improve the situation, he is now calling for a drinks limit before departure.

Travelers should be able to buy a maximum of two drinks per boarding pass at the airport. "It's not so easy for airlines to identify drunk people at the gate, especially if they are boarding with two or three others. As long as they can stand and move around, they get through. It's only when the plane takes off that misbehavior occurs," the Ryanair boss explained.

"We don't allow people to drive drunk, and yet we keep putting them on planes at 33,000 feet (the equivalent of 10,058.4 meters)," said the head of the Irish low-cost airline. Alcohol-related incidents occur mainly on flights from the UK to destinations known as party destinations, such as Ibiza or some Greek islands.

Days with delays are the worst
In July, a British tourist was given a suspended sentence for sexual assault. He had groped a flight attendant on a Ryanair flight from Newcastle to Mallorca. There are also problems on flights from Ireland or Germany. One reason for the increase in assaults is the combination of alcohol with "pills and powder", said O'Leary. 

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary
People are hanging around the airports and plying themselves with alcohol. This is not an alcoholic outing.

Ryanair-Chef Michael O‘Leary

Days with lots of delays are the most difficult, he said. "People hang around airports and get drunk." It's better to pass the waiting time with coffee or tea. "This is not an alcoholic trip."

