More violence on board
Automatically saved draft
There are attacks on board airplanes almost every week. Cases of violence have risen sharply this summer, said Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary. To improve the situation, he is now calling for a drinks limit before departure.
Travelers should be able to buy a maximum of two drinks per boarding pass at the airport. "It's not so easy for airlines to identify drunk people at the gate, especially if they are boarding with two or three others. As long as they can stand and move around, they get through. It's only when the plane takes off that misbehavior occurs," the Ryanair boss explained.
"We don't allow people to drive drunk, and yet we keep putting them on planes at 33,000 feet (the equivalent of 10,058.4 meters)," said the head of the Irish low-cost airline. Alcohol-related incidents occur mainly on flights from the UK to destinations known as party destinations, such as Ibiza or some Greek islands.
Days with delays are the worst
In July, a British tourist was given a suspended sentence for sexual assault. He had groped a flight attendant on a Ryanair flight from Newcastle to Mallorca. There are also problems on flights from Ireland or Germany. One reason for the increase in assaults is the combination of alcohol with "pills and powder", said O'Leary.
People are hanging around the airports and plying themselves with alcohol. This is not an alcoholic outing.
Ryanair-Chef Michael O‘Leary
Days with lots of delays are the most difficult, he said. "People hang around airports and get drunk." It's better to pass the waiting time with coffee or tea. "This is not an alcoholic trip."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.