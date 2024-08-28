Paths to progress
Top official: deportations act as a catalyst
The refugee problem as the hottest election issue: there are also positive developments, discusses the Deputy Director of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum.
The waves of refugees have also hit Europe's political systems with full force. Including all the social problems. But what are the best solutions?
In Denmark, for example, a cross-party agreement has been reached on restrictive measures, and Sweden is also following the same model. Too many undesirable developments. Germany and Austria have not yet made such clear progress. This is also due to the fact that for the Danes, for example, EU justice law is only binding to a limited extent. Non-EU countries or ex-EU countries such as the UK have other options for going it alone, such as the "transfer" via contracts of refugees to third countries such as Rwanda. In Austria, migration is the dominant issue in the middle of the election campaign.
Deportation to third countries?
Even to Afghanistan or Syria? Currently still difficult to impossible. Although the EU has decided that people can be deported to safe countries, there is still no list. Meanwhile, dramatic cases of delinquent asylum seekers are on the rise in Germany and Austria. Emotions are running high - especially during election campaigns. However, there is also some enlightening information in this dark section of the migration complex. Karoline Preißer, Deputy Director of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA), gives examples of best practice.
Record high and common thread
Deportations reached a record high of 12900 in 2023. On the BFA's 10th birthday. The founding was hugely important, says the lawyer. "Before that, competencies were fragmented between the district authorities. With the founding of the BFA, there is one competence. A common thread from the beginning to the end of the proceedings. That's a huge difference to Germany, where everything is still organized by country and fragmented."
Unsafe countries are problematic. Take Iraq, for example. It wasn't possible for a long time, but deportations have been possible for some time now. There were 195 in 2023, and 162 the year before, both directly to Iraq and following a Dublin procedure. Now you can negotiate on the ground. There is an agreement with Iraq, deportations by and charter operations as well as scheduled flights. It is a case of drilling hard boards. "Eroding states are the big challenge. On the one hand, they cause refugee movements, on the other hand, it is then difficult to carry out repatriations. Like Syria or Afghanistan." But something is happening here too. Today, there is a lot of talk about deportations to these countries in Europe. This was not the case 18 months ago. Interior Minister Karner put this on the international agenda. Now there are intensive debates in Germany, for example. Together we can make a difference.
Progress from India to Morocco
Other good examples: India. It was difficult for years. Now there is an agreement. And lo and behold - now there are more and more independent departures of people without a residence permit in Austria. Or Morocco The Maghreb states are particularly important, also because of the high level of immigration from Africa. The situation has also improved considerably thanks to intensive cooperation. Or Serbia: an important country for deportations. Because the criminal offense rate is high. The very good and intensive cooperation with the police and the intelligence service is important, especially when it comes to dangerous people. "We can act with particular vigor here," says Director Preißer.
Bulgaria is also a good example: keyword Air Schengen. In 2022 there were only 34 Dublin transfers, in 2023 there were already 114. Many Syrians and Afghans. By July 2024, 104 this year. By refusing admission to Schengen, it was possible to build up pressure on Bulgaria. "If we send out such signals, asylum applications also go down. Embassies arrive. Austria becomes less attractive. People realize that restrictive deportations are also being carried out there."
Forced deportations are effective and act as a catalyst, says the lawyer. Asylum applications to Turkey were very high, but after measures such as accelerated procedures, they could be reduced. This year, there were already 918 deportations by July, 787 of which were voluntary." Here, too, you can see the effect of measures - they are a deterrent and then many people leave on their own.
Information from other countries about people at risk
Cooperation at European level is important. In terms of the level of information. Very important for us as authorities. That we have the same information and can use it. That we can quickly see decisions from other countries. Today we are talking about deportations to Afghanistan and Syria.
There are many charter operations together with other countries. You can also save a lot of costs here. "Together we have more balance/weight."
There are also dangerous cases - where people could be matched, identified and deported using passport copies sent from other member states. This is also extremely important in the fight against potential threats or terrorists.
BMI counters police trade unionist
On Tuesday, the SP-affiliated police trade unionist Herrmann Greylinger went on the offensive following statements by ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the "Krone" newspaper. Nehammer referred to successful developments and called for even more deportations. According to the trade unionist, the issue is being misused and the statistics are falsified, as some deportations of individuals to neighboring countries happen up to 40 times and are included in the calculation. The Ministry of the Interior/BFA has commented on this: There could be multiple deportations from countries such as Serbia. "People from neighboring countries are consistently deported. This is a clear sign that the BFA is working consistently and contributing to security in Austria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.