Top official: deportations act as a catalyst

Unsafe countries are problematic. Take Iraq, for example. It wasn't possible for a long time, but deportations have been possible for some time now. There were 195 in 2023, and 162 the year before, both directly to Iraq and following a Dublin procedure. Now you can negotiate on the ground. There is an agreement with Iraq, deportations by and charter operations as well as scheduled flights. It is a case of drilling hard boards. "Eroding states are the big challenge. On the one hand, they cause refugee movements, on the other hand, it is then difficult to carry out repatriations. Like Syria or Afghanistan." But something is happening here too. Today, there is a lot of talk about deportations to these countries in Europe. This was not the case 18 months ago. Interior Minister Karner put this on the international agenda. Now there are intensive debates in Germany, for example. Together we can make a difference.