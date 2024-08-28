On the "nastiest" channel
Trump announces agreement for TV duel with Harris
US presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced that he has reached an agreement for a televised debate with Kamala Harris on September 10. This TV debate will be held on ABC - which the Republican says is "by far the nastiest and most unfair" news channel.
The same rules will apply to the debate as the CNN debate on June 27, Trump explained on his Truth Social platform. At that time, there was a duel between Trump and President Joe Biden without a studio audience and with a muted microphone for the participant who was not speaking.
Trump described ABC as "by far the nastiest and most unfair" news channel in the industry. However, the broadcaster had assured him that the duel in Philadelphia would be "fair and just".
You can see Trump's post here:
Trump went on to write that Harris had rejected a duel on September 4 on the right-wing Fox News channel. However, she wanted to keep the day open in case she changed her mind.
ABC News announced around three weeks ago that Trump and Harris would be competing against each other on the channel on September 10. Both the Republican and the Democrat had confirmed their participation on this date, the broadcaster announced at the time.
Only date for TV duel before election
So far, this is the only televised debate scheduled between the Vice President and the former President before the election on November 5. However, Harris and Trump's campaign teams have recently been at odds over the rules of the debate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
