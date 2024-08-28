AK study alarming
School costs for Tyrolean families continue to rise
A recent study on school costs by the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor (AK) shows that on average almost 2000 euros have to be spent. Low-income households spend around 15 percent of their income on books and the like.
In a few days, thousands of pupils in Tyrol will have to "get up early" again. That's when the relaxing summer vacation ends. The AK Tirol school cost study shows that this can be a challenge.
On average, Tyrolean parents had to spend 1878 euros per child in the 2023/24 school year. These costs have exploded due to inflation - especially when compared to three years ago. At that time, children had to pay 645 euros less. For lower-income families, this often means an enormous financial burden - on average, this amounts to 15 percent of their household income.
The trend is alarming, as many families with low household incomes and single parents find it difficult or even impossible to afford such additional expenditure.
AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Expenses difficult to afford
"The development is alarming, as many families with low household incomes and single parents find it difficult or even impossible to afford such additional expenses," says Tyrolean AK President Erwin Zangerl, expressing his concern.
Running costs have also risen significantly. While it was still 700 euros in the 2020/21 school year, Tyrolean households had to spend an average of 1005 euros in 2023/24. It is striking that, with the exception of the purchase of IT equipment, expenditure on all other items has increased. "This is likely to be a consequence of the pandemic - as is the fact that the cost of excursions and field trips has risen significantly," it says.
No child should be deprived of their school success because their parents can no longer afford the school costs.
AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
AK President now holds politicians accountable
The costs before the start of school, such as books or public transport tickets, have also risen. Added to this is the expensive afternoon care, for which parents in Tyrol have to dig into their pockets up to six times more than three years ago. For 62 percent of parents, the cost of sending their children to school was a major financial burden.
If Zangerl has his way, this result is a mandate to those politically responsible: "No child should be deprived of their school success because their parents can no longer afford the school costs."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.