AK study alarming

School costs for Tyrolean families continue to rise

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 12:00

A recent study on school costs by the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor (AK) shows that on average almost 2000 euros have to be spent. Low-income households spend around 15 percent of their income on books and the like.

comment0 Kommentare

In a few days, thousands of pupils in Tyrol will have to "get up early" again. That's when the relaxing summer vacation ends. The AK Tirol school cost study shows that this can be a challenge.

On average, Tyrolean parents had to spend 1878 euros per child in the 2023/24 school year. These costs have exploded due to inflation - especially when compared to three years ago. At that time, children had to pay 645 euros less. For lower-income families, this often means an enormous financial burden - on average, this amounts to 15 percent of their household income.

The trend is alarming, as many families with low household incomes and single parents find it difficult or even impossible to afford such additional expenditure.

AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl

Expenses difficult to afford
"The development is alarming, as many families with low household incomes and single parents find it difficult or even impossible to afford such additional expenses," says Tyrolean AK President Erwin Zangerl, expressing his concern.

Running costs have also risen significantly. While it was still 700 euros in the 2020/21 school year, Tyrolean households had to spend an average of 1005 euros in 2023/24. It is striking that, with the exception of the purchase of IT equipment, expenditure on all other items has increased. "This is likely to be a consequence of the pandemic - as is the fact that the cost of excursions and field trips has risen significantly," it says.

No child should be deprived of their school success because their parents can no longer afford the school costs.

AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl

AK President now holds politicians accountable
The costs before the start of school, such as books or public transport tickets, have also risen. Added to this is the expensive afternoon care, for which parents in Tyrol have to dig into their pockets up to six times more than three years ago. For 62 percent of parents, the cost of sending their children to school was a major financial burden.

If Zangerl has his way, this result is a mandate to those politically responsible: "No child should be deprived of their school success because their parents can no longer afford the school costs."

Martin Oberbichler
