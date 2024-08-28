School costs for Tyrolean families continue to rise

Running costs have also risen significantly. While it was still 700 euros in the 2020/21 school year, Tyrolean households had to spend an average of 1005 euros in 2023/24. It is striking that, with the exception of the purchase of IT equipment, expenditure on all other items has increased. "This is likely to be a consequence of the pandemic - as is the fact that the cost of excursions and field trips has risen significantly," it says.