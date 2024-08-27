Vorteilswelt
Asylum seeker balance sheet

200 people who refused to work have their pocket money cut

27.08.2024 13:34

Since July 20, asylum seekers in Austria have worked around 37,000 hours. The average per person was around 39 hours. Around 200 of those affected have had their pocket money cut, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) on Tuesday.

1.60 euros per hour worked is recognized. A corresponding regulation has been in force since July 20. From November to July, 28 asylum seekers worked in Korneuburg (Lower Austria). They carried out cleaning work in the city, removed leaves from parks, cut trees and shoveled snow. The recognition fee there is 4.50 euros per hour, whereby 110 euros per month may not be exceeded.

"People want to give something back"
"People want to do some work, (...) to give something back," said Andreas Achrainer, Managing Director of the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU). "It is important to accompany young people in particular and show them that there are not only rights, but also obligations, and that we have to walk together."

Zitat Icon

It is important to accompany young people in particular and show them that there are not only rights but also duties.

Andreas Achrainer, Geschäftsführer BBU

The goals are "strict and fair basic care, a strict set of rules and combating abuse", said Karner on Tuesday. Since June 3, all asylum seekers aged 14 and over in federal basic care facilities have also had to take part in training courses on guidelines and standards in Austria. According to Karner, more than 1950 people have done this so far.

23 warnings during training courses
23 had to be admonished, and five of those who refused to participate had their pocket money cut. The courses cover topics such as culture and manners, equal rights, rights and duties, democracy and the rule of law. The pocket money is reduced if an asylum seeker is absent without excuse.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf