Nobody noticed anything
Passengers were in a damaged Boeing for 16 hours
195 passengers on a Boeing 787 were very lucky: they were in the air for 16 hours with a damaged wing and a broken tire. Nevertheless, the plane landed on schedule in Perth, Australia.
As reported by Bild, the six-year-old Boeing took off from Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport on Saturday. From there it flew to Perth on the north-west coast of Australia - without a stopover.
While the jet was accelerating on the runway, the tread of one of the Dreamliner's tires came loose. The Australian airline Qantas confirmed that tire splinters had pierced parts of the right wing and a flap of the aircraft.
The inflated fuel tanks remained intact during the incident - a stroke of luck for the 195 passengers. In addition, the damaged tire remained inflated and no air escaped.
Here you can see pictures of the incident.
Engineers discovered the damage
According to the report, neither the flight crew nor the passengers were aware of the damage to their plane. The jet was en route for almost 16 hours before it landed in Perth on schedule - without any incidents and safely.
Engineers only noticed the broken tire and damaged wing after the plane had landed.
Aircraft takes a break
As the damage is relatively serious, the airline has temporarily taken the aircraft out of service. It is to be examined and repaired. It is unclear how long this will take.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
