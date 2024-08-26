Happy Bieber family
Insider reveals: How Justin and baby Jack are doing
Justin and Hailey Bieber are extremely happy about the birth of their "baby boy" Jack Blues Bieber. An insider has now revealed how the couple and their first child are doing at the moment. It was also revealed that Justin personally chose Hailey's manicure for the birth.
"They are doing well. They are both over the moon. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and he's doing great! Hailey is doing well too," an insider gushed in People magazine about the Biebers' great baby happiness.
"Already a great father"
"The pregnancy was something they really wanted and prayed for," the insider continued, vowing: "The day they found out Hailey was pregnant was the best day ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin is already a great dad."
Justin ordered manicure for first photo
The 30-year-old pop star confirmed the news that he has become a father at the weekend with a photo of the newborn's little foot being held by his mother. He captioned the image, "Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber."
Bieber is said to have personally commissioned his wife's manicure for the special photo from her nail artist. This is reported by "Vogue" magazine.
"It was his wish"
Zola Ganzorigt, who painted Hailey's almond-shaped nails with a "rather muted, nude-white micro French", told the magazine and went on to reveal: "Justin has been picking out Hailey's nail design lately, and it was his wish."
The newly 27-year-old mom and the singer announced they were expecting a child in early May - revealing that Hailey was six months pregnant at the time and due in early August.
Kept secret for a long time
Hailey only announced the big news when she was six months pregnant, as she was able to hide her small baby bump with "big jackets".
She told "W Magazine": "I was able to keep it a secret for a long time because I stayed slim. I didn't actually have a belly until I was six months pregnant when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.