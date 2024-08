NR election: 6.35 million people can vote

Lower Austria has more than one million eligible voters with 1,296,079, Vienna with 1,127,958 and Upper Austria with 1,097,763. 951,111 votes are up for grabs in Styria, 539,111 in Tyrol and 539,832 in Carinthia.832, in Carinthia 432,295 and in Salzburg 391,219. The fewest voters are in Vorarlberg with 276,034 and in Burgenland with 233,738. 62,651 of these voters are also resident abroad.