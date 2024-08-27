Historically on the road
High-cyclists pedaled 280 kilometers to Vienna
No gears, a time limit of three days: 14 Czechs cycled in sweat-inducing temperatures - on historic high-wheelers. Their incentive and historical role model was a watchmaker from their hometown in East Bohemia on the Elbe: he is said to have covered the distance in just one day in 1897.
Others wouldn't even attempt this tour on an e-bike: it must take a lot of enthusiasm to cycle around 100 kilometers a day from Vysoké Mýt in the Czech Republic across Lower Austria to Schönbrunn Palace in temperatures like these. Without gears, but with a better view.
The 14 penny-farthing enthusiasts, who are well known in the Weinviertel region for their rides, certainly had a motivation. "The watchmaker from our hometown, Jan Veis, rode the route in a single day in 1897," explains Jiří Junek, Director of the Vysokmyth Museum in the town of 12,200 inhabitants on the Elbe in Eastern Bohemia. "Back then, people were probably just fitter than they are today," he says, hardly able to explain this achievement.
Training for a historic ride
The penny-farthing fans didn't want to be quite so sporty after all, as many had to train in advance to be able to tackle the hilly route. "What's more, we're not quite the youngest for the 800 meters of elevation gain," smiles the Czech.
All the way to Vienna without gears
However, they didn't get on the original historic bicycles from the past for the ride: "The material wouldn't have lasted, and the vintage bikes are far too valuable." However, replicas are being produced for the almost 100 penny-farthing fans of the Czech bicycle club. But they really are operated as they once were: the wheels usually measure 54 inches and there are no gears.
"The brakes are applied with the shoes, but they have to be of a high quality," says Junek. "The mini-brake on the small front wheel is only used if you get off afterwards. But there used to be professional penny-farthing riders who could climb back onto the seat."
Exhausted and sweaty on one of the hottest days of the year - but satisfied, the Czechs looked at the historic architectural jewel. Of course, there are also penny-farthing fans in this country, and they were already waiting with cooling drinks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
