RTL “summer jungle camp” over for Giulia Siegel
The RTL "summer jungle camp" is over for Giulia Siegel. With seven votes to one, the other candidates clearly decided against the daughter of composer Ralph Siegel - and in favor of reality star Gigi Birofio (25) - in the episode of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" released on RTL+ on Sunday.
The two were eliminated because they had failed their food test in the previous episode and were unable to choke down a spitfire heart (Siegel) and a tarantula in gelatine (Birofio) respectively.
Few friends
Only Siegel's friend Georgina Fleur wanted the Munich DJane to keep her company in the South African jungle. After various arguments about breaking the rules, a possibly wrapped sanitary towel and, above all, cooking every day, everyone else preferred Siegel to leave.
Even her self-declared boyfriend, presenter Mola Adebisi, spoke out against Siegel, giving the 49-year-old's "coughing" as the reason for her decision, which was as awkward as it was flimsy: "If you're out, you'll get help." Birofio sensed cowardice: "Georgina is right about the little eggs."
Others were clearer about Siegel: "That was the best nomination of all time," rejoiced reality starlet Elena Miras. Sarah Knappik, who was still highly outraged that Siegel had compared her way of running the camp to Stasi methods, spoke of karma and responded with an analogy to the GDR dictatorship: she "just had to put up my wall".
The evictee herself initially looked relatively shocked and largely motionless on the floor while her fellow campers explained their reasons for wanting to leave - but then burst into angry tears when it was announced that she would actually have to stay in the jungle for another night: "What a load of crap." But she still couldn't quite believe it and seemed to be hoping for a plot twist right to the end - and was disappointed.
Fleur's shortened toe
What else happened: A cut toe also caused discussion. Georgina Fleur reported that she had one of her toes cut off because it protruded over her big toe and she had suffered from this flaw: "I had a real complex." Mola Adebisi's reaction: "By far the most insane cosmetic surgery I've ever heard of."
But it wasn't just because of her shortened toe that the 34-year-old found herself at the center of a discussion. After she had completed another jungle stage together with Sarah Knappik and Kader Loth, there was stress - even though she had previously overcome crocodiles single-handedly and secured five stars for the team of three.
