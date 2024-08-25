Klauß: “… then we get our asses kicked”

Gerald Scheiblehner (Blau-Weiß coach):

"It was a terrific team performance today. We played pure pressing soccer, the way I imagine soccer should be played. It was our goal to keep Rapid busy. Huge praise for the whole team. That was an outstanding performance - and I don't say that often. It was very close to a perfect game. The players sensed on the pitch that it was possible. All the goals were wonderful. It was a pleasure to watch, for me it could have gone on longer. We're in a much better position than last season. But we're still at the bottom, but that gives us a big boost for the next few weeks."