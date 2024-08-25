Debacle against BW Linz
Klauß: “… then we get our asses kicked”
SK Rapid conceded their first league defeat of the season on Sunday, losing 3-0 to Blau-Weiß Linz. Read what the coaches of both teams had to say after the final whistle here.
Gerald Scheiblehner (Blau-Weiß coach):
"It was a terrific team performance today. We played pure pressing soccer, the way I imagine soccer should be played. It was our goal to keep Rapid busy. Huge praise for the whole team. That was an outstanding performance - and I don't say that often. It was very close to a perfect game. The players sensed on the pitch that it was possible. All the goals were wonderful. It was a pleasure to watch, for me it could have gone on longer. We're in a much better position than last season. But we're still at the bottom, but that gives us a big boost for the next few weeks."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach):
"Congratulations to Linz, fully deserved. We have to push ourselves to the limit, otherwise we're not as good as we were made out to be. It was an important game for the following season, because we often still have games on Thursday and Sunday. You can't concede three goals and they always follow the same pattern. If the opponent has quality, they'll take advantage of it, and Blau-Weiß showed us our weaknesses. If we're not at 100 percent, then we get our asses kicked. It wasn't down to physical freshness. We weren't ready today."
