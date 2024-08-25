Because he ate passports
Lily Allen returned her dog to the animal shelter
Lily Allen has now shocked more than just her fans with this anecdote. The singer revealed that the dog she had taken in during the coronavirus pandemic was returned to the shelter a short time later - because it had eaten the family's passports!
During the coronavirus pandemic, she took a dog from the animal shelter in New York, said Lily Allen. But the sweet bundle of fur "Mary", to whom Allen even dedicated her own Instagram page for a short time, did not remain a member of the family for long.
Allen returned the puppy to the animal shelter
"We adopted a dog once before, but then she ate my passport and so I took her back to the shelter," said the British woman, who lives in the Big Apple with her children and husband David Harbour, in the podcast "Miss Me?".
Allen also revealed the reason for this decision. "She ate all three of our passports and they had our residence permits in them," the singer scolded.
"You ruined my life"
She continued: "I can't tell you how much money it cost me to replace all that, because it was corona and everything was just a logistical nightmare. And my kids' dad lives in England and they couldn't see their dad for four, five months because the dog had eaten all the damn passports."
The joy of having an animal roommate was then lost on her, Allen continued. "I couldn't look at her anymore. I just said: 'You've ruined my life'."
Allen also admitted that the dog had not only brought her back because of the destroyed documents: "She not only ate passports, she was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried everything with her, but it just didn't work and the passports were the final straw."
PeTA outraged by Allen
In the meantime, the animal rights organization PeTA has also contacted Allen with an open letter, which they published on Instagram. In it, they say they are "appalled" by the British woman's descriptions.
Dogs should "never be treated as accessories to be thrown away when it becomes inconvenient", the message said. Allen was therefore asked "not to get another dog". Because a dog is "a great responsibility and a lifelong task".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
