Election campaign for Prammer instead of Andreas Babler

It's all about contribution years

In his case, too, he needs his contribution years to be able to retire without deductions from the ASVG pension. Rumor has it in Linz that there is still a way for Luger to achieve this - namely with a job in the Chamber of Labour, for which he worked as a historian before his career in politics, before he was brought into the SPÖ by the then mayor Franz Dobusch. According to reports, he has the right to return to the Chamber of Labor - just like former Federal Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer, who returned to the AK Lower Austria as head of department after the end of his time at the head of the state - for €4,000...gross per month and without greed. That was in 2008 and has long been forgotten.