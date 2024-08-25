This is how Austria thinks
Stricter rules on immigration called for
New uncertainties are giving Austrians a lot to think about. The "Krone" newspaper therefore commissioned a survey to find out what concerns the country's citizens most. Migration is at the top of the list, but education, the cost of living and the gender craze are also hot topics.
In a nutshell, the aim of the UNIQUE research survey was to get an overview of the most topical issues and their assessments. One thousand eligible voters were surveyed in July (fluctuation margin: +/- 3.1 percent).
Those who break the law should be deported
Above all, the greatest consensus was found on the issue of migration: after all, a whopping 86% of respondents clearly agreed that anyone who does not follow our rules should be strictly deported.
Three out of four respondents (75%) also agreed on the nutrition of our children: all schoolchildren need healthy and free school meals.
More protection for animals, meadows and fields
When it comes to agriculture, a majority of 68% would like to see a ban on all animal transportation. To protect the environment, 76 percent support the protection of our meadows and fields instead of landowners.
One thing is clear: almost nine out of ten Austrians (88%) want their lives to become affordable again, 57% even fully agree with this pious wish for the future.
89 percent demand more money for those in need of care
A pleasing majority of 89% of the one thousand respondents also have a great deal of social understanding and compassion: as part of the health issue, they spoke out in favor of more money for those in need of care.
Mr. and Mrs. Austrian also apparently want clear rules when it comes to the intergenerational contract, i.e. pensions. After all, 69% of respondents agree that if you want a full pension, you have to work full-time.
And the socially controversial discussion about gendering and the woke debate (vigilance for discrimination and grievances), which has been stirred up by some, was also answered by the majority (79%) as follows: "Winnetou must remain Winnetou! Put an end to woke censorship and gendering."
The ORF monopoly does not appear to be unchallenged either. As many as 68 percent of interviewees are of the opinion that public service content could very well be produced by private media.
Lifelong ankle bracelet for convicted sex offenders
The sensitive topic of the punishment of sex offenders - i.e. child molesters or rapists - also reflects a social consensus on the issue of ankle bracelets. A clear majority of 77 percent of those surveyed believe that sex offenders should be given an ankle bracelet for life (!), with only five percent disagreeing with this demand for draconian punishment.
All in all, the survey results very clearly confirm the straightforward approach and the right choice of topics of the "Krone".
This means that our journalists and columnists are not writing past their large readership, but are actually shedding light on their most important questions and the corresponding answers - for a clear path into the future and a wake-up call to domestic politics!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
