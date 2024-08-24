This time in Palfau
Forest fire rages again in Upper Styria
Another forest fire is raging in the Liezen district! After the great inferno in Wildalpen, the flames are now blazing again in Palfau, just a few kilometers away. 80 firefighters were deployed during the day, as well as several firefighting helicopters.
"The forest fire broke out in impassable terrain, right next to the waterhole gorge," Dominik Ganser, spokesman for the Palfau fire department, told the Krone. A visitor to Palfau's Wasserlochklamm had noticed the heavy smoke developing above the adjacent rock face and alerted the emergency services. Visitors to the popular excursion destination were evacuated by the Landl mountain rescue team, after which the gorge was closed. A large contingent of firefighters, first and foremost from the Palfau and Wildalpen fire departments, as well as the northern flight squadron and four helicopters are deployed.
Ember pockets over an area of six hectares
There are always small pockets of embers on six hectares of land, "60,000 liters of water have already been flown up the mountain to fight the fire", says Ganser. The fire will continue to be extinguished tomorrow. There may be closures on the B24 and on the Salza over the next few days.
For the safety of visitors, the gorge will remain completely closed until further notice," says Ganser.
