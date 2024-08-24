Forest fire rages again in Upper Styria

"The forest fire broke out in impassable terrain, right next to the waterhole gorge," Dominik Ganser, spokesman for the Palfau fire department, told the Krone. A visitor to Palfau's Wasserlochklamm had noticed the heavy smoke developing above the adjacent rock face and alerted the emergency services. Visitors to the popular excursion destination were evacuated by the Landl mountain rescue team, after which the gorge was closed. A large contingent of firefighters, first and foremost from the Palfau and Wildalpen fire departments, as well as the northern flight squadron and four helicopters are deployed.