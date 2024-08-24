The Rosental Pohaca Queen reveals her secret

And once all the ingredients have been mixed together, there is a break not only for the passionate baker, but also for the yeast dough, which consists of flour, eggs and milk. "It's important that you leave the dough to rise for a very long time," says Begusch in an interview with the Krone. And after a good two and a half hours, the break is over again for a short time. The dough is rolled out, filled and packed into the appropriate mold. And then it's time to wait again. Because the Rosental baker's secret is to let the dough rise twice before putting it in the oven.