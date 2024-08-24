Woman and 2 men dead
Clue portal should lead to fugitive terrorist
One day after the terrorist attack at the city festival in Solingen, the shock runs deep. A man stabbed visitors indiscriminately shortly before 10 pm. It has now been revealed: The victims are said to be a woman and two men from Solingen and Düsseldorf. There is still no trace of the perpetrator - the police are urgently looking for witnesses.
The perpetrator - according to witnesses, an Arab-looking man - deliberately stabbed his victims in the neck during the attack. This is why the crime is classified as a terrorist attack and not as a killing spree. In addition to the three fatalities, eight other people were injured. Five of them seriously, as the police in the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital of Düsseldorf announced in a press release on Saturday morning.
Attack took place in front of the stage
According to "Bild", the attacker struck directly in front of the stage, which was set up at Fronhof, a square in the center of Solingen. This was set up especially for the city festival so that live bands could perform there. It was Solingen's 650th city birthday - under the motto "Festival of Diversity".
The perpetrator was eventually able to disappear into the crowd during the commotion. "The attacker is being searched for by a large contingent and we are determined to arrest the perpetrator. But investigations, securing evidence and questioning witnesses are also running in parallel," explained Chief Inspector Sascha Kresta, spokesman for the Wuppertal police.
Police ask for photos and videos
The search is now on for witnesses who observed the attack in particular, where the perpetrator may have fled to and whether he used a bicycle or car as a getaway vehicle. Visitors who took photos or cell phone videos that evening are asked to upload them to a tip portal on the Internet .
The police are asking for photos and videos of the crime scene:
The city festival came to an abrupt end after the attack, with a police helicopter circling over the cordoned-off area. Intersections were also closed by emergency services. City residents were urged to stay indoors and avoid the city center. The police set up a temporary situation center in a café.
Despite the shocking incident, there was no panic - thousands of festival-goers left the square without panic breaking out. "People were shocked, but left the square peacefully," explained one of the co-organizers, Philipp Müller. The city had expected around 80,000 visitors for the three-day festival.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
