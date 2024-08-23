Israel resumes talks on ceasefire

Army presence is a point of contention

One point of contention is the duration of the Israeli army presence in the Gaza Strip. Israel's government claims permanent control of the southern border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. This is intended to prevent Hamas from rearming itself via tunnel routes. Hamas will accept "nothing less than the withdrawal of the occupying forces, including Philadelphi", said Hamas representative Osama Badran. He also accused Netanyahu of not wanting to reach "a final agreement".