Middle East war
Israel resumes talks on ceasefire
Israel's delegation has resumed talks on a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by government spokesman Omer Dostri on Thursday evening.
Representatives from the USA and Egypt are also taking part in the negotiations in Cairo. Israel's government and the radical Islamic Hamas are not negotiating directly with each other. The Israeli negotiating team had already traveled to Doha for the previous round of negotiations, but Hamas declined to participate and apparently did not send anyone to Cairo either.
The new talks follow US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to the region and a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (see video above). Biden had urged Netanyahu on Wednesday to reach an agreement quickly. The planned agreement involves a ceasefire, the release of the remaining hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Army presence is a point of contention
One point of contention is the duration of the Israeli army presence in the Gaza Strip. Israel's government claims permanent control of the southern border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. This is intended to prevent Hamas from rearming itself via tunnel routes. Hamas will accept "nothing less than the withdrawal of the occupying forces, including Philadelphi", said Hamas representative Osama Badran. He also accused Netanyahu of not wanting to reach "a final agreement".
Hostages found with bullet marks
Israel's military recently recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. They show traces of gunshots, as has since become known. The bodies of four people who had presumably been guarding the hostages, however, had no bullet marks, the military announced.
According to an Israeli count, Hamas still holds 109 hostages, 36 of whom have been declared dead. 73 may still be alive. In total, more than 250 people were abducted from Israel by terrorists in the coastal area on October 7.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.