Middle East war

Israel resumes talks on ceasefire

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 22:18

Israel's delegation has resumed talks on a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by government spokesman Omer Dostri on Thursday evening.

comment0 Kommentare

Representatives from the USA and Egypt are also taking part in the negotiations in Cairo. Israel's government and the radical Islamic Hamas are not negotiating directly with each other. The Israeli negotiating team had already traveled to Doha for the previous round of negotiations, but Hamas declined to participate and apparently did not send anyone to Cairo either.

The new talks follow US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to the region and a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (see video above). Biden had urged Netanyahu on Wednesday to reach an agreement quickly. The planned agreement involves a ceasefire, the release of the remaining hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Boy in the Gaza Strip (Bild: AFP/Eyad Baba)
Boy in the Gaza Strip
(Bild: AFP/Eyad Baba)
Israeli tanks (Bild: AFP/Zain Jaafar)
Israeli tanks
(Bild: AFP/Zain Jaafar)

Army presence is a point of contention
One point of contention is the duration of the Israeli army presence in the Gaza Strip. Israel's government claims permanent control of the southern border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. This is intended to prevent Hamas from rearming itself via tunnel routes. Hamas will accept "nothing less than the withdrawal of the occupying forces, including Philadelphi", said Hamas representative Osama Badran. He also accused Netanyahu of not wanting to reach "a final agreement".

Hostages found with bullet marks
Israel's military recently recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. They show traces of gunshots, as has since become known. The bodies of four people who had presumably been guarding the hostages, however, had no bullet marks, the military announced.

According to an Israeli count, Hamas still holds 109 hostages, 36 of whom have been declared dead. 73 may still be alive. In total, more than 250 people were abducted from Israel by terrorists in the coastal area on October 7.

