Lying in the hull
Boat accident: last victim (18) recovered
Four days after the sinking of the sailing ship "Bayesian" off Palermo, the last body has now been recovered. It is Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tycoon Michael Lynch. This brings the death toll to seven.
Experienced divers who had already recovered victims from the sunken cruise ship Costa Concordia (2012) took part in the search operation. A total of 27 were involved. The "Bayesian" was lying on its side at a depth of 50 meters, which made the search operation difficult. Numerous obstacles and narrow spaces hindered the work. On Friday, divers finally entered the ship's hull and recovered the body of Hannah Lynch.
Who died in the accident
In addition to Lynch and his daughter, the fatalities include the high-ranking manager of the investment bank Morgen Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Anne Elizabeth, and the lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada. The body of the on-board chef had already been found on Monday.
Ship should have been sold
As the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph" reported, Michael Lynch put the "Bayesian" up for sale in March of this year. Two months later, however, he changed his mind when he was acquitted in a criminal trial in the USA in June. He was accused of fraud in connection with the takeover of his multinational computer company Autonomy.
When he was acquitted, Lynch decided to spend the summer celebrating with his family and friends on the yacht. The shipwreck occurred early on Monday morning after a strong hurricane. 15 of the 22 passengers were able to save themselves or be rescued. It is currently assumed that a series of human errors led to the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
