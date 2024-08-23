Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lying in the hull

Boat accident: last victim (18) recovered

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 15:39

Four days after the sinking of the sailing ship "Bayesian" off Palermo, the last body has now been recovered. It is Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tycoon Michael Lynch. This brings the death toll to seven.

comment0 Kommentare

Experienced divers who had already recovered victims from the sunken cruise ship Costa Concordia (2012) took part in the search operation. A total of 27 were involved. The "Bayesian" was lying on its side at a depth of 50 meters, which made the search operation difficult. Numerous obstacles and narrow spaces hindered the work. On Friday, divers finally entered the ship's hull and recovered the body of Hannah Lynch.

Who died in the accident
In addition to Lynch and his daughter, the fatalities include the high-ranking manager of the investment bank Morgen Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Anne Elizabeth, and the lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada. The body of the on-board chef had already been found on Monday.

Firefighters (Bild: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)
Firefighters
(Bild: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)
A helicopter from the Italian fire department (Bild: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)
A helicopter from the Italian fire department
(Bild: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)
The bodies were recovered with this boat. (Bild: AFP/Alessandro Fucarini)
The bodies were recovered with this boat.
(Bild: AFP/Alessandro Fucarini)

Ship should have been sold
As the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph" reported, Michael Lynch put the "Bayesian" up for sale in March of this year. Two months later, however, he changed his mind when he was acquitted in a criminal trial in the USA in June. He was accused of fraud in connection with the takeover of his multinational computer company Autonomy.

When he was acquitted, Lynch decided to spend the summer celebrating with his family and friends on the yacht. The shipwreck occurred early on Monday morning after a strong hurricane. 15 of the 22 passengers were able to save themselves or be rescued. It is currently assumed that a series of human errors led to the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf