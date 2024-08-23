Invest now
Despite low tariffs: PV solutions are worthwhile
Despite low feed-in tariffs, complete PV packages with maximum self-consumption optimization are a profitable solution. Instead of relying on price trends, it pays to make the most of your own PV electricity.
In recent months, the feed-in tariff of ÖMAG, the Austrian settlement agency for green electricity, has fallen significantly. This development raises the question for many: Is it still profitable to invest in renewable energy?
In future, smart solar energy consumers will rely on the most innovative solution currently available on the energy market. This is self-consumption optimization. In its most sustainable form, it enables customers to achieve maximum energy yield from their own PV system. Krone Sonne, the eco-initiative from "Krone" and "Bessere Energie", offers the perfect solution for making optimum use of your own PV electricity.
Your advantages
- All-in-sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing, hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
- Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply included free of charge
- Fronius premium inverters from Austria with 15-year product warranty
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty Find out more now: Book a consultation call on the website!
Focus on innovation and sustainability
Gerhard from Leopoldsdorf has been a Krone Sun fan from the very beginning: "My system has been running for about a year now with extremely good production - 1127 full load hours. In conjunction with the storage system, I actually have pretty much 50 percent self-consumption. That's an incredibly great figure and lets me sleep peacefully at night - because even when the sun isn't shining, I benefit from its power."
By optimizing Krone Sonne's offers with regard to maximum self-consumption, the maximum energy yield can be increased and dependency on external electricity providers can be reduced at the same time.
New eco-goal: fully utilize PV electricity instead of relying on price trends. Even if the conditions for feed-in tariffs change, the sun continues to shine - and Krone Sonne ensures that customers benefit from this to the full.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
