Despite low tariffs: PV solutions are worthwhile

Focus on innovation and sustainability

Gerhard from Leopoldsdorf has been a Krone Sun fan from the very beginning: "My system has been running for about a year now with extremely good production - 1127 full load hours. In conjunction with the storage system, I actually have pretty much 50 percent self-consumption. That's an incredibly great figure and lets me sleep peacefully at night - because even when the sun isn't shining, I benefit from its power."