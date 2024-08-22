Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bitter, bitter, bitter

Lightning-red against Rapid player Grgic in the 4th minute!

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 21:53

Bitter, bitter, bitter - SK Rapid's European Cup appearance at Sporting Braga couldn't have started much worse! First, neo-striker Dion Beljo missed a 1000% chance to make it 1:0 for the green and whites after just 52 seconds and a few moments later Lukas Grgić committed a red foul ...

comment0 Kommentare

What happened: In a tackle in midfield, Rapids six-man Grgić was a touch too late and brought down Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar. Referee Mykola Balakin initially acknowledged the foul as an attack from behind with a yellow card - only to decide on a straight red after the VAR intervened.

Rulebook calls for an exclusion
And rightly so - as the video footage showed, the Rapid player had caught the Uruguayan on the Achilles tendon. Undoubtedly without intent to injure, but the rulebook does call for an exclusion for such attacks. Curious: It was the first ever red card in Grgić's career ...

Beljo with a huge chance for Rapid
And the big chance for Rapid? It could have changed the complexion of the game after 52 seconds. Beljo, who had arrived from FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga before the start of the season, looked to be on course to score when he intercepted a back pass from the Portuguese and then outpaced Braga goalkeeper Matheus.

But instead of slotting in from a half-left position, the Croatian wanted to take a step towards the middle - better safe than sorry. However, the ball bounced off his foot and into the goalmouth. Opportunity missed ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf