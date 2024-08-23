Salzburg League
Who’s afraid of the new goal scorer?
As the only club still without points, SAK are aiming for points in Neumarkt today.However, ace striker Atiabou, who once started playing in the provincial capital, is a warning to the Nonntalers. He has scored more goals on his own than the opposition collectively.
If you want to summarize the start to the season of traditional club SAK, the word "dismal" suffices. Including the cup, the Nonntalers have lost their games by an average of 1:4. "But that will change in Neumarkt," says coach Paul Zeyringer, sending a challenge to Wallersee.
Raischl, like Empl, is returning and should give blue and yellow more stability. "We had a big upheaval, that just takes time with the youngsters," says the 29-year-old, who joined the team this month. He does not see his team deteriorating after multiple changes - five of the twelve goals conceded were scored by the same team. But he is also not worried about Neumarkt's new striker.
"A huge surprise"
His name is Elias Atiabou (22), he came from Anif in the summer and started playing for SAK before moving on to the Bulls youth team. He is responsible for five of Neumarkt's eight goals - only Seekirchen ex-professional Neumayr (six) has more. By comparison, SAK have scored a total of three. "It's a huge surprise that he's making such an impact," says sporting director Hans Hajek, delighted with his new protégé and the six points he has already scored. However, he warns that the bottom team is on a par with his team.
