Who’s afraid of the new goal scorer?

"A huge surprise"

His name is Elias Atiabou (22), he came from Anif in the summer and started playing for SAK before moving on to the Bulls youth team. He is responsible for five of Neumarkt's eight goals - only Seekirchen ex-professional Neumayr (six) has more. By comparison, SAK have scored a total of three. "It's a huge surprise that he's making such an impact," says sporting director Hans Hajek, delighted with his new protégé and the six points he has already scored. However, he warns that the bottom team is on a par with his team.